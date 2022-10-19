e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal: Ramkatha presented in 500-year-old Sattriya folkdance, Thailand’s Khon classical dance

Bhopal: Ramkatha presented in 500-year-old Sattriya folkdance, Thailand’s Khon classical dance

The event began with a dance drama The Advances of Samnakkha presented by Ramayana Group, Thailand.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, October 19, 2022, 10:26 PM IST
article-image
Thai artistes staging dance |
Follow us on

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Ramkatha was staged in 500-year-old Sattriya folk dance form of Assam and Khone classical dance of Thailand on Wednesday - the fourth day of seven-day International Ramleela Utsav at an open air auditorium of Ravindra Bhawan on Wedensady.

The fest was organised by the culture department in association with Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR).

The event began with a dance drama The Advances of Samnakkha presented by Ramayana Group, Thailand. The Surpanakha episode of the epic was presented in the 35-minute drama in Khon Thai classical dance. The weight of Rama and Ravana’s costumes were 4 kg to 6 kg.

The event ended with Ram Vijayam. It was presented by Sankardev Christi Sangha from Majuli (Assam) in 500-yr-old Sattriya folk dance form of Assam. Pushp Vatika, Dhanush Yagya, Sita Swayamvar, Parashuram Samvad episodes were presented in two-hour presentation. It began with Purva Rang (Gaan-Bayan).

Read Also
Kathavachak Faruk Khan: Muslim who recites Ramkatha at ease
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Indore: Accused in Vaishali Thakkar suicide case arrested hours after CM’s lookout order in Indore

Indore: Accused in Vaishali Thakkar suicide case arrested hours after CM’s lookout order in Indore

MP second best performing state in the country in PMAY-Urban scheme

MP second best performing state in the country in PMAY-Urban scheme

Bhopal:Intervening in couple’s fight costs youth dear

Bhopal:Intervening in couple’s fight costs youth dear

Bhopal: BMC organises property expo, claims it’s first by any civic body in country

Bhopal: BMC organises property expo, claims it’s first by any civic body in country

Bhopal: 13 PFI activists sent on 7-day police remand

Bhopal: 13 PFI activists sent on 7-day police remand