Bhopal: Ramkatha presented in 500-year-old Sattriya folkdance, Thailand’s Khon classical dance

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Ramkatha was staged in 500-year-old Sattriya folk dance form of Assam and Khone classical dance of Thailand on Wednesday - the fourth day of seven-day International Ramleela Utsav at an open air auditorium of Ravindra Bhawan on Wedensady.

The fest was organised by the culture department in association with Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR).

The event began with a dance drama The Advances of Samnakkha presented by Ramayana Group, Thailand. The Surpanakha episode of the epic was presented in the 35-minute drama in Khon Thai classical dance. The weight of Rama and Ravana’s costumes were 4 kg to 6 kg.

The event ended with Ram Vijayam. It was presented by Sankardev Christi Sangha from Majuli (Assam) in 500-yr-old Sattriya folk dance form of Assam. Pushp Vatika, Dhanush Yagya, Sita Swayamvar, Parashuram Samvad episodes were presented in two-hour presentation. It began with Purva Rang (Gaan-Bayan).

