Bhopal: Railways to run three more examination special trains

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Railway department is starting three more examinations train for candidates appearing in Non-Technical Popular Category (NTPC) examination. Four such trains are already being operated for candidates, according to railways officials.

Train No. 01662 Bhopal-Durg Pariksha Special Train will depart from Bhopal station at 04.15 am on June 15 (Wednesday), and reach Rani Kamalapati at 04:28 am and depart at 04.30 and it will reach Hoshangabad at 05.30 am.

Similarly, Itarsi at 06.00 am, Pipariya at 07.03 am, Narsinghpur at 08.03am, Jabalpur at 09.15am, Katni South at 10.25am, Umaria at 12.39 pm, Shahdol at 1.48pm, Anuppur at 2.42pm, Pendra Road at 3.27 pm, Uslapur at 6.10 pm, Raipur at 7.30 pm, Bhilai Power House at 7.58 pm and Durg at 9.15 pm.

Similarly, in return direction Train No. 01661 Durg - Bhopal Exam Special train will leave Durg station at 10.00pm on June 17(Friday) and reach Bhilai Power House at 10.09 pm, Raipur at 10.36 hrs, next day Usalapur at 00.40 am, Pendra Road at 02.06 am and Annupur at 02.44 am, Shahdol at 03.19 am, Umaria at 04.15 am, Katni South at 07.50 am, Jabalpur at 09.30 am, Narsinghpur at 10.48 am, Pipariya at 11.53 am, Itarsi at 1.10 pm, Hoshangabad at 1.40 pm. It will l reach Bhopal station at 3:50 pm.

Similarly, Jabalpur-Nanded-Jabalpur and Jabalpur-Ahmedabad-Jabalpur will be operated on June 14 and June13 respectively. Previously, four examination special trains are already being operated so Railway is operating 7 more Examination special trains.