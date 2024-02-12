Bhopal: Rail Restaurant Shut Operations, Leaving Passengers Struggle For Food At Bhopal Railway Station

The new building of Bhopal railway station | FP

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A newly opened rail restaurant closed its operations at platform number 6 of Bhopal Railway Station, adding to the food crunch for the passengers.

Eight months ago, a food plaza operating at platform number 1 was also shut down. Additionally, no contractor is interested in starting a food lounge in the new building suspecting lukewarm response. As a result, passengers were seen struggling for eatables at the railway station.

According to information, the railways had started a coach restaurant at platform number 6 of Bhopal railway station as there was no arrangement for food stalls here. However, owing to its location, it didn’t work out so the contractor surrendered it.

In between, the railway administration tried to get it started again but about one and a half months ago the contractor closed it. Now the railway officials are claiming to start the rail coach restaurant again soon.

On normal days, the footfall of Bhopal station is around 65 thousand passengers per day. At the same time, about 40 thousand passengers travel every day from platform number six. For this reason, there is a need for a restaurant or food plaza or hotel here.

Food Plaza at platform 1 closed since 8 months

On the other hand, a food plaza has been operating as a good food facility on the side of platform no. 1. But, it has also stopped operations for the last eight months. Thus, IRCTC has also surrendered its license. Executive lounge or any other facility has not been started in the new building.

Rail restaurant will be started after changing the location: DCM

Speaking to media, Senior DCM Saurabh Kataria said that the location of the rail restaurant will be improved and it will be reopened. “Also, after talking to IRCTC, efforts will be made to start a lounge etc. inside the station entry as well,” he said.