Bhopal: Raid on Gutka factories unearth Rs 100 cr unaccounted stock

BHOPAL: Economic Offences Wing conducted raids on Gutka production factories in Govindpura industrial area early on Friday morning. While the raids revealed unaccounted stocks worth Rs 100 crore, it is suspected that factory owners evaded taxes to the tune of Rs 500 crore. The raids would continue on Saturday too.

SP Arun Mishra informed that agency received information that Guthka production companies were involved in various irregularities including financial. A team comprising 25 officials and personnel swooped down on Gutka production units of Rajshri Gutkha, Kamla Pasand and Black Lable Gutkha as early as 4 am on Friday.

Uncounted stock sof more than Rs 100 crore were recovered from the godowns of the factories, said sources. The MP GST officials have been called to assess the tax evasion which is likely to cross Rs 500 crore. In order to cover the production quantity, the machines were tempered with. To evade tax, the factories were showing much less production than the actual quantity.

Around 500 workers, mostly residents of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jammu were found engaged in production at the time of raids. Some child labourers were also found working at the factories and the officials have apprised the labour department about the same. The team has also found adulteration in the gukta, the officials of food and drugs department has been called to check the product quality. On other premises the team found tobacco pouches packaging. The excise department will check the stock.

The sleuths also suspect violation of provident funds norms and for the same the concerned authority would be approached to initiate necessary action.