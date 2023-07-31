Bhopal: Providential Escape For Devotees As Live Wire Falls On Shed In Rewa

FPJ

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Panic gripped the devotee at Deotalab Shiv temple in Rewa when a live wire fell on the shed where they had queued up to offer their prayers on Monday. More than fifty devotees complained of suffering electric shocks. The incident occurred at a temple in Deotalab, some 50 km from the district headquarters, an official said. Rewa SP Vivek Singh and Collector Pratibha Pal rushed to the spot soon after the incident.

Thousands of devotees had turned up to the temple on Monday to pay their obeisance to Lord Shiva. Around 3000-4000 devotees visit the centuries old Shiva temple every day during Sawan month.

Mangawa's sub-divisional officer of police (SDOP) Kripashankar Dwivedi confirmed that no fatality was reported, however at least 50 persons complained of receiving electric shocks after a live wire fell on the tin shed at the temple during the day. The chief medical and health officer BL Mishra said that ten people were brought for treatment to Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital in Rewa, while some were treated at the community health centres in Naigarhi and in Mauganj. The health condition of all the affected people was fine, he said

