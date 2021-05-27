Bhopal: Prominent Muslim cleric Mufti Abdul Razzaq passes away in Bhopal, heavy police force deployed in old city to enforce Covid Protocol

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Prominent Muslim cleric and freedom fighter Mufti Abdul Razzaq passed away in Bhopal late on Wednesday night. He was 95.

According to information, mufti Abdul Razzaq was suffering from prolonged illness. He was revered by leaders of all religion.

He was national vice president of Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind and was found member of one of the oldest Madarsa and a mosque popularly known as Tarjuma Wali Masjid.

He used to teach Islamic preaching in Indian language because of which the mosque gained the name Tarjuma (translation) masque.

He often used to organize meetings of leaders of various faiths to establish enter-religious dialogue with objective of creating harmony among the people. He is among those religious leader who ran one of the oldest Gaushala in outskirt of the city.

Considering the popularity and his large number of followers, police have taken precautionary majors to avoid large congregation during his last rites because of corona curfew. The police have put barricades at prominent squares and roads of old city areas and police officers along with district administration are also appealing people to avoid gathering because of the Corona curfew.

“More than 500 cases are still being reported in the city. We are appealing to people to avoid congregation and follow covid guideline,” said deputy inspector general of police (DIG) Irshad Wali.

Meanwhile, chief minister Shivraj Singh and former chief minister Kamal Nath expressed grief at death of Mufti Abdul Razzaq.