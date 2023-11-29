 Bhopal: Pregnant Woman Delivers Baby In Hospital Toilet; Patients & Kin Cite Shortage Of Doctors (WATCH)
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal: Pregnant Woman Delivers Baby In Hospital Toilet; Patients & Kin Cite Shortage Of Doctors (WATCH)

Bhopal: Pregnant Woman Delivers Baby In Hospital Toilet; Patients & Kin Cite Shortage Of Doctors (WATCH)

According to the information, the woman had gone to the bathroom before the delivery.

Harshita MaheshwariUpdated: Wednesday, November 29, 2023, 02:18 PM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A pregnant woman delivered a baby inside the bathroom of the Community Health Center of Gandhinagar in Bhopal on Wednesday.

According to the information, the woman had gone to use the toilet before the delivery. However, as she sat on the toilet, she suffered severe contractions. And, within minutes, the baby's head popped out.

The condition of both baby and mother is healthy.

There was no female doctor on the spot at the time of delivery at Gandhinagar Health Center. It is said that only midwives and nurses do delivery in the hospital and there is no lady doctor there in general.

After the incident, people blamed the hospital’s negligence.

Hospital superintendent Dr Rakesh Kumar did not respond to the news reports of woman's delivery in the bathroom. Family members of the patients have alleged there in a shortage of doctors in the hospital, which impacts the treatment. They have alleged that the doctors of the Gandhinagar Community Health Center are mostly unavailbel on duty even at the time of OPD.

Read Also
Bhopal Shocker: Man, With Wife & Son, Set Elder Brother Afire Over Monetary Dispute In Bilkhiriya
article-image

15-year-old boy died in Indore due to hospital negligence in August

In August, the family and friends of the 15-year-old boy who passed away in MY Hospital in Indore, alleged that he received improper care, attempted to set fire to the boy's body within the hospital's walls as a form of protest against the medical staff.

The family of the deceased began preparing a pyre for the final ceremonies to be held on the hospital grounds. Logs were stacked upon logs, with cakes of cow dung on top. The family was very agitated and insisted on having the post-mortem performed at Aurobindo Hospital rather than MY Hospital.

Read Also
India’s First IRCAD Centre To Establish Cutting-Edge Surgical Training In Collaboration With SAIMS...
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP: CM Chouhan Calls Cabinet Meet Tomorrow Ahead Of Vote Count; Congress Calls It Move To...

MP: CM Chouhan Calls Cabinet Meet Tomorrow Ahead Of Vote Count; Congress Calls It Move To...

MP Weather Update: Foggy Mornings In Several Districts; Sun Out Of Sight In Bhopal, Indore

MP Weather Update: Foggy Mornings In Several Districts; Sun Out Of Sight In Bhopal, Indore

Bhopal: Pregnant Woman Delivers Baby In Hospital Toilet; Patients & Kin Cite Shortage Of Doctors...

Bhopal: Pregnant Woman Delivers Baby In Hospital Toilet; Patients & Kin Cite Shortage Of Doctors...

MP Election Scandal: Election Commission Suspends SDM In Balaghat Postal Ballot Tampering Case...

MP Election Scandal: Election Commission Suspends SDM In Balaghat Postal Ballot Tampering Case...

Bhopal Shocker: Man, With Wife & Son, Set Elder Brother Afire Over Monetary Dispute In Bilkhiriya

Bhopal Shocker: Man, With Wife & Son, Set Elder Brother Afire Over Monetary Dispute In Bilkhiriya