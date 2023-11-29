Bhopal: Pregnant Woman Delivers Baby In Hospital Toilet; Patients & Kin Cite Shortage Of Doctors (WATCH)

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A pregnant woman delivered a baby inside the bathroom of the Community Health Center of Gandhinagar in Bhopal on Wednesday.

According to the information, the woman had gone to use the toilet before the delivery. However, as she sat on the toilet, she suffered severe contractions. And, within minutes, the baby's head popped out.

The condition of both baby and mother is healthy.

There was no female doctor on the spot at the time of delivery at Gandhinagar Health Center. It is said that only midwives and nurses do delivery in the hospital and there is no lady doctor there in general.

After the incident, people blamed the hospital’s negligence.

Hospital superintendent Dr Rakesh Kumar did not respond to the news reports of woman's delivery in the bathroom. Family members of the patients have alleged there in a shortage of doctors in the hospital, which impacts the treatment. They have alleged that the doctors of the Gandhinagar Community Health Center are mostly unavailbel on duty even at the time of OPD.

