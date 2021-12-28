Bhopal: PR Commissioner Raghvendra Singh assumes office

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The newly-appointed commissioner of Public Relations Raghvendra Kumar Singh assumed office in the Directorate of Public Relations on Monday, as per an official release.

The outgoing commissioner Dr Sudam Khade handed over the charge and informed the new commissioner about the departmental activities and functioning.

Later, the incumbent commissioner took a meeting of senior officers of the directorate.

Director Ashutosh Pratap Singh, additional directors Suresh Gupta, HL Chaudhary and officers of the directorate were present in the meeting.

