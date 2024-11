Bhopal Power Cut Plan November 15: Power To Remain Disrupted In Shivaji Nagar, Bairagarh Gaon, Aadarsh Nagar & More

Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Residents in various parts of Bhopal should prepare for scheduled power outages on November 15, 2024, due to maintenance work by the electricity department. The planned outages will occur in multiple areas across the city, each with specific timing, as outlined below.

Residents are advised to make necessary arrangements to minimize any inconvenience caused by the interruptions.

Area & Timings:

Area: Rameshwarm, Gulabi Nagar, Parmar petrol pump and nearest area.

Time: 09:00 Am to 02:00 Pm

Area: Rajat vihar, BHEL Sangam, Adi parisar, Krishna enclave and nearest area.

Time: 11:00 Am to 12:00 Noon

Area: Bairagarh Gaon, Aadarsh Nagar, Nai Basti, Steel Factory, Cold Storage, Meerpur and nearest area.

Time: 10:00 Am to 03:00 Pm

Area: Mapel tree M.S.B. campus and nearest area.

Time: 10:00 Am to 02:00 Pm

Area: Shivaji nagar, Bhojpur ,jail hills, Central school, Arju fitness club, vitthal mkt, E 2,3,4 and nearest area.

Time: 10:00 Am to 01:00 Pm