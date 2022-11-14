Bhopal: Postal department employees to go on relay hunger strike from November 15

e-Paper Get App
Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, November 14, 2022, 09:37 PM IST
article-image
Bhopal: Postal department employees’ union leaders interact with media on Monday | FP Pic
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The members of postal department employees’ union will go on relay hunger strike from November 15 to protest against their harassment.

The bank employees’ union has announced strike from November 19 on same ground. As per All India Bank Employees Association (AIBEA), strike is over the alleged attacks on members of the unions in different banks and violation of norms by the lenders.

Prem Singh Yadav, secretary, Akhil Bharatiya Dak Karamchari Sangh, said, “Postal department employees will start relay hunger strike from November 15 against harassment of employees by senior officials. The employees are being pressurised to leave the union.”

Yadav further said, “ The problems are not redressed even after complaint made to seniors. So, we do not have any option other than strike. When we raise issue with senior officials, they threaten to suspend and transfer us to remote areas.” Postal department union has received support from employees of banks, insurance, BSNL, BHEL, Rail, AITUC, CITU etc.

article-image

