Bhopal: Post social media chide, Professor's hubby says she is depressed

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Netizens have given harsh reaction to the woman in video that went viral on social media on Tuesday, where she was seen throwing fruits from the hand cart of a vendor. Professor Chitrarekha Tiwari was enraged as vendor Ashraf Khan allegedly hit her car. The incident took place on January 3.

Her husband Rajesh Tiwari told Free Press that his wife is suffering from depression and is undergoing treatment. She has not attended college for past one year, he added.

After the video of incident went viral on social media, collector Avinash Lavaniya retweeted the video and asked police station concerned to investigate the matter and take action.

The video was shot in Ayodhya Nagar area of Piplani. Professor Chitrarekha Tiwari, her husband Rajesh Tiwari and fruit vendor Ashraf Khan were called to police station where they settled the matter without registering the case.

The couple paid Rs 2,000 to the vendor in exchange for his losses due to her annoyance. Rajesh Tiwari said, 'My wife is suffering from depression. Her act cannot be justified but her health condition should be considered before targeting her. She has not been going to college for past one year due to her health and is under treatment.

Khan told Free Press that Professor's husband apologised for her behaviour. 'Many people had gathered around my hand cart and asked her to apologise, but she didn't. The matter was resolved, though. My brother was asked to remove the video from social media and from the phone,î he added.

Actress Gauhar Khan offers help

Actress Gauhar Khan has shared the video and sought help in identifying the vendor, so that she can buy all his fruits. She has condemned the act of Professor. Alongside, many people took to Twitter, condemning the woman' s behaviour.

Published on: Wednesday, January 12, 2022, 11:39 PM IST