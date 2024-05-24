 Bhopal Police Inspects E-Rickshaws To Keep Check On Minor Drivers (WATCH)
Bhopal Police Inspects E-Rickshaws To Keep Check On Minor Drivers (WATCH)

Bhopal Police Inspects E-Rickshaws To Keep Check On Minor Drivers (WATCH)

The police are intensifying their efforts to curb criminal activities, with regular checks on vehicles in the city.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, May 24, 2024, 06:14 PM IST


Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): In response to the increasing crime rates after elections, Bhopal police are stepping up to avoid the same by checking more vehicles citywide to keep troublemakers in check.

Crime rates have been on the rise in recent days, with criminals showing boldness in their actions. The police are intensifying their efforts to curb criminal activities, with regular checks on vehicles in the city.

The police check is strict and thus criminals are finding it difficult to evade the watchful eyes of the law enforcement in the capital city of Bhopal as checking campaigns are being conducted regularly, and with tight security.

With increasing incidents of crime, the Bhopal police have stepped up vigilance, targeting minors driving unauthorised e-rickshaws. This highlights the ongoing issue of unauthorised e-rickshaws, many of which are found carrying illegal weapons. These vehicles are often used by criminals to carry out various crimes, sometimes even under the cover of darkness.

This also shows a safety problem. People, especially women using E-rickshaws, might not be aware about this. They could become targets for criminals planning any kind of crime. So, the police checking is crucial for ensuring safety. It helps to deter criminals from carrying out crimes and protects people, especially women who may be vulnerable while using E-rickshaws.

