 Bhopal: Police Foil Youth's Suicide Bid In Bilkheria
Bhopal: Police Foil Youth's Suicide Bid In Bilkheria

Bhopal: Police Foil Youth's Suicide Bid In Bilkheria

The victim has 9 cases registered on his name in different police stations

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, June 16, 2023, 04:23 PM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Acting on a tip-off, Jahangirabad police foiled a man's attempt to suicide in Bilkheria on Friday.

The man has been identified as Rahul. He hanged himself at his room in an attempt to commit suicide. Notably, he has 9 cases registered on his name in different police stations.

As soon as police received the information, they rushed to the spot and took him to Hamidia hospital for the treatment. Doctors said that the patient is in a serious condition.

According to police, approximately 9 cases in 4 different police stations are registered against Rahul. Police are engaged in finding out reason(s) behind Rahul’s attempt to suicide.  

If you or anyone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, seek help here:

If you or anyone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, seek help here: | Mental Health Helplines

