Madhya Pradesh: New Security Arrangements Falter On First Day At Mahakal Temple In Ujjain

Representative Image |

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Mumbai’s Krystal Integrated Services Pvt Ltd, which took over security arrangement of Shri Mahakaleshwar Temple in the midnight of June 14, failed to handle arrangements during bhasm aarti in the wee hours of Thursday.

The company was forced to bring security personnel posted at Nagada Gate for duty. During the day on Thursday, a large number of old quick response team members had to manage the arrangements inside the Mahakaleshwar temple.

The new company had not hired security guards of KSS Company. As a result, security guards deployed for bhasm aarti after midnight got into trouble when general and VIPs were allowed to perform bhasma aarti.

Their lack of knowledge of arrangements allowed devotees of general queue into Ganpati Mandapam and Nandi Hall instead of exiting the temple. VIP devotees who entered Nandi Hall and Ganpati Mandapam failed to find space to sit resulting in chaos.

After somehow managing the bhasm aarti, the company called three security personnel of KSS company Shiv Prajapat, Sunil Kushwaha and Vikas from Nagada Gate. Troubled by the chaos, the company also roped in security personnel of old quick response team. On Thursday, the team took over arrangements inside the temple.