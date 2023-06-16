Madhya Pradesh: Ex-Mr India Body Builder’s Wife Ends Life In Ujjain

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Wife of body builder and ex-Mr India Jitendra Singh Kushwaha alias Babli hanged herself to death in her house in Mahananda Nagar on Thursday.

Kushwaha is posted as assistant extension development officer of Zila Panchayat and has two sons. He had an argument with his wife Shipli (42) on Thursday morning over elder son Rishi’s birthday. After the dispute, Shilpi went into her room and locked herself.

Considering argument a trivial matter, Kushwaha went on duty. When Shilpi didn’t come out even after two hours, Rishi knocked at the door. Receiving no reply, he entered the room through a side door and found Shilpi hanging from a ceiling fan. On being informed, police reached the spot and sent the body to district hospital for post-mortem.

TI Manish Lodha said that the reason behind the extreme step was being investigated.

Mental Health Helplines | File