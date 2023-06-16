Meeting over Unity Mall’s DPR held in Bhopal

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): A meeting was held in Bhopal under chairmanship of principal secretary, urban development and housing, Neeraj Mandloi on Thursday. Ujjain Development Authority (UDA) chairman Shyam Bansal, CEO Sandeep Soni and departmental officers were present in the meeting. In a recent meeting held due to Bansal’s efforts, the UDA got responsibility of constructing Unity Mall. In the same context, a meeting was held regarding the DPR, the cost of which is Rs 73 crore. Rs 50 crore would be given by the Union government while Rs 23 crore would be obtained as premium from leased land. The said project has to be sent to the Union government by the principal secretary. Bhoomi pujan of the project would be done soon after receiving sanction, a release said.

