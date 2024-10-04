Bhopal: Police Caught Accused Taking Bribe Of ₹40,000 On August 23

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Over a month after a BDA clerk was caught taking a bribe of Rs 40,000, the Lokayukta police Bhopal have found jewellery worth more than Rs 44 lakh in his bank locker, the officials said here on Thursday.

On August 23, the special police establishment (SPE) Lokayukta police Bhopal had caught clerk Tarakchand Das for taking the bribe. He was demanding Rs 3.35 lakh to renew the lease of the complainant.

The complainant was running pillar to post to get the renewal when the accused agreed to take the first instalment of Rs 40,000 from the complainant and the police caught him red-handed. SP DK Rathore said that during the searches, the police had found the keys of a bank locker.

On Thursday, the locker was opened and found jewellery worth Rs 44.88 lakh. Earlier, the police had found 100 grams of gold and 1.5 kg of silver jewellery, documents of more than two dozen movable and immovable assets were also found.

In the action taken so far, many property related documents on the name of the accused's wife, a Hotel in Kasturba Nagar was found with two floors and a hostel with two floors and one floor under construction had been found.

His wife works as a stamp vendor in MP Nagar in front of the BDA office. She also operates a customer service centre online in Panchsheel Nagar. The house in which the centre is run is owned by her mother.