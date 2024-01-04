Bhopal: PM, Shah To Attend 3-Day DGP Conference On Jan 5

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah | FPJ

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah will attend the three-day DGP conference, which will begin in Jaipur on January 5. Madhya Pradesh Director General of Police Sudhir Saxena and IG rank officials will attend the meeting.

Implementation of recently-enacted three criminal laws, Maoist problem, inter-state police coordination and issues to be handled during the general elections are some of the other major issues expected to be discussed during the meeting, a Union Home Ministry official said.

About 250 Directors General of Police (DGPs) and Inspectors General of Police (IGPs) will attend the conference while more than 200 others will attend it virtually.

Many officials will make presentation on specific subjects like counter-terrorism, online fraud, cross-border terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir, activities of pro-Khalistani group and left wing extremism among others, the official said.

Yuva Utsav 2024 ends with folk song, dance contest

Bhopal, Ujjain, Indore and Rewa division bagged the first position in solo folk song, solo folk dance, group folk dance and photography contests respectively. Gwalior division stood first in speech and story writing contests organised under 27th youth festival. It was part of concluding day of two-day 27th Yuva Utsav- 2024 organised by state sports and youth welfare department and Nehru Yuva Kendra at Anjani Auditorium of Ravindra Bhawan in the city on Wednesday. Group and solo folk songs dance contests were presented.

In the group folk song contest, Indore and Gwalior division stood second and third respectively. Jabalpur and Gwalior division got the second and third position in solo folk song respectively. The Rewa division stood second in the solo folk dance contest.

In the group folk dance contest, Sagar and Bhopal division stood second and third respectively. In speech competition, Rewa and Indore division secured second and the third position respectively. In story writing contest, Sagar and Ujjain division came second and third respectively.