Bhopal: PM Road Show Likely On June 27 Bhopal visit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Ahead of upcoming Assembly elections, political temperature is expected to soar in Madhya Pradesh as Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to hold a road show during his visit to Bhopal on June 27. BJP state president VD Sharma has requested the PM to hold a road show in the state capital.

The PM is arriving Bhopal on June 27 to flag off Vande Bharat train from Rani Kamlapati railway station. This train will run between Indore and Jabalpur via Bhopal.

Interacting with media persons, Sharma said that beneficiaries of various public welfare schemes want to express their gratitude towards the PM and in this regard, he has requested the PM to hold the road show during his visit to Bhopal.

“It is a matter of pride that during Madhya Pradesh tour, the PM will address 2,500 people selected for digital rally to be held on 10 lakh booths of BJP across the country. At the same time, PM’s address will be directly telecast on 10 lakh booths (BJP) of the country,” he said.

He said that the PM will reach Bhopal from Dhar and after reaching the state capital he will flag off Vande Bharat Express. The PM will also address every worker at state BJP’s 64000 booths, booth president, ‘panna pramukh’ etc.

Shah, Nadda to visit Balaghat, Khargone. As part of celebration of the Modi government’s achievements during the last nine years, senior leaders are touring various places of the country and addressing people. In this series, Union Home Minister Amit Shah will be visiting Balaghat on June 22. Along with this, BJP national president JP Nadda will reach Khargone on June 30 and will address a huge gathering.