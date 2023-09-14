‘Ghamandia’ Alliance Wants To Destroy Sanatan Dharma: PM Modi's Blazing Attack On I.N.D.I.A Bloc (WATCH)

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Refusing to recognise the opposition alliance INDIA, Prime Minister Narendra Modi instead referred it as INDI Alliance, while addressing a public gathering in Bina on Thursday.

Mounting an attack on the opposition, PM Modi accused the 'INDI Alliance' of destroying 'Sanatan Dharma', posing a threat to the country's culture and citizens.

"Opposition ‘ghamandia’ alliance wants to destroy Sanatan Dharma. This INDI alliance doesn't have a leader...they have also decided on a hidden agenda to attack India's culture. The INDI alliance has come with a resolution to end Sanatan Dharma," said PM Modi.

Opposition ‘ghamandia’ alliance wants to destroy Sanatan Dharma, says PM Modi — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) September 14, 2023

His comments are said to be his reply to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin's son and state Sport's minister Udhayanidhi's remarks euqating Sanatana Dharma with "dengue, malaria, fever, and corona."

He further called his BJP government a public's devoted partner through thick and thin as he listed achievement of Covid vaccination and free ration to poors during lockdow.

Referring himself as 'Garib kka beta' (A son of poor), Modi said his government is committed to development of poor in Madhya Pradesh and across the country.

Notably, this is PM Modi's third visit to election-bound Madhya Pradesh. He visited state's Bina on Thursday to lay foundatin stone of Bina Refinery Petrochemical Complex which will cost Rs 49k crore. The PM said the project will not only generate employment, but will also reduce India's petrochemical imports, saving nearly 20k crore of foreign currency annually.

