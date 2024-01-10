Bhopal: Plans Afoot To Invite Investment Of ₹8L Crore In Five Years

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Industries Department has prepared a plan for a huge investment in the state in five years. After the formation of the government, the Industries Department is the only wing which has prepared such a plan.

Besides industries, investment will be invited to MSME, information technology, urban area development, tourism, warehouse and logistics.

The government’s target is to provide 29 lakh direct jobs and 42 lakh indirect jobs.

The department plans to bring an investment of Rs 5 lakh crore to big industries, Rs 3 lakh crore to urban development, Rs 20,000 crore to MSME, Rs 20,000 crore to IT sector, Rs 9,000 crore to tourism industry and Rs 5,000 crore to logistics.

The plan is to bring investment through Greenfield Airport and investment region, MP defence corridor, integrated manufacturing clusters, electronics vehicle and semi-conductor manufacturing parks and through cement manufacturing units.

Besides there are plans to set up IT parks and cyber cities. Setting up of heritage villages, film cities in Indore and Gwalior, performing arts centres and adventure parks in various cities are part of the plan.

The Industries Department has begun to work on the projects connected with various departments.

CM meets industrialists

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav held a meeting with industrialists at Mantralay on Saturday.

Yadav met Abhay Firodiya of Force Motors Limited, Sudhir Mehta of Pinnacle Industries Limited, RS Joshi of Goldcrest Cement Limited and Sudhir Agarwal of Sagar Group of Industries.

Joshi said he had put up a proposal for investing Rs 3,000 crore to set up a cement plant near captive power plant in Neemuch district to generate three million tonnes of cement every year.