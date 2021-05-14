Bhopal: People swarm the roads on Eid, breach lockdown protocols

BHOPAL: People swarmed the roads setting aside lockdown rules and Covid protocols during Eid on Friday. However, heavy police contingents were deployed at every checkpoint to check vehicular traffic in the Old City to prevent public movement. But, even after this, the police struggled to control the crowds.

DIG Irshad Wali monitored execution of the lockdown during the Eid festival. He boosted the morale of police team and visited many areas of the Old City and supervised the manner in which the traffic police were enforcing the lockdown.

Throughout the day, there was light traffic in the Old City but, by evening, it looked as if the police arrangements had collapsed the way the traffic came out onto the roads, especially at Kamla Park and at Boat Club.