Bhopal: People exchange til-gud as vibrant kites dot city skyline

By Staff Reporter

Kite flying events mark the festivities, adults & children enjoy the day to fullest

Children enjoy kite festival held by Bhopal Smart City Development Corporation Limited (BSCDL) at Smart Road, on Makar Sankranti on Thursday.
BHOPAL: Kite flying and offering obeisance in temples marked Makar Sankranti celebrations in the state capital on Thursday. Despite biting cold, denizens welcomed the traditional harvest festival with gaiety that marks the solar ingress into Capricorn, the 10th zodiac sign. Various temples witnessed heavy rush of devotees. Long queues were witnessed at Bhojpur temple and Birla Mandir. People greeted each other on the festival and exchanged til-gud as a token of goodwill.

The sky-since morning to evening-remained dotted with vivid splashes of colour as kites in a variety of hues, shapes and sizes darted across the azure blue. Bhopal Smart City Development Corporation Limited (BSCDL) oraganised kite flying on Smart Road on this occasion. A large number of people participated in the event. Divisional commissioner Kavindra Kiyawat and Collector Avinash Lawania joined the kite flying.

Women join kite festival at Manua Bhan ki Tekri on Makar Sankranti on Thursday.
Commissioner Kavindra Kiyawat and Collector Avinash Lawania enjoy kite flying at Smart Road, on Makar Sankranti on Thursday.
Besides, kites flying were oraganised at various places like Manua bhan ki Tekri, Kolar, MPCOST ground and others. Along with adults, children enjoyed kite flying. A kite festival was organised at Shalimar Fortleza Campus, Hoshangabad Road on Thursday to mark Makar Sankranti. Members participated in this kite festival with great enthusiasm. Delicious gajak, sesame-jaggery ladoos and other sweets added the flavour to the festival. A retired IFS Atul Khera said that flying kites is his childhood hobby. Flying kike is great fun and when you get the company of good people, the enjoyment doubles,” he said.

Another participant, SS Bhandari, additional commissioner, Tribal welfare department told that in the Covid period, it is a different experience to fly kites as the number of people remain restricted. ‘I hope that we get rid of this corona period at the earliest and we are able to organize more such events on a larger scale,’said the officer.

Participants at kite festival at Shalimar Fortleza Campus, Hoshangabad Road on Thursday.
