Bhopal: People exchange til-gud as vibrant kites dot city skyline

BHOPAL: Kite flying and offering obeisance in temples marked Makar Sankranti celebrations in the state capital on Thursday. Despite biting cold, denizens welcomed the traditional harvest festival with gaiety that marks the solar ingress into Capricorn, the 10th zodiac sign. Various temples witnessed heavy rush of devotees. Long queues were witnessed at Bhojpur temple and Birla Mandir. People greeted each other on the festival and exchanged til-gud as a token of goodwill.

The sky-since morning to evening-remained dotted with vivid splashes of colour as kites in a variety of hues, shapes and sizes darted across the azure blue. Bhopal Smart City Development Corporation Limited (BSCDL) oraganised kite flying on Smart Road on this occasion. A large number of people participated in the event. Divisional commissioner Kavindra Kiyawat and Collector Avinash Lawania joined the kite flying.