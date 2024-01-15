Bhopal: ‘Pari Bazaar – 2024’ Ended With Ladies, Sufiyana Qawwali | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A four-day ‘Pari Bazaar - 2024,' organised by Begums of Bhopal ended with Ladies and Sufiyana Qawwali at Gauhar Mahal in the city on Sunday evening. Singer Reena Narayan presented some popular songs of Mehndi Hassan , Geeta Dutt and Lata Mangeshkar. They included ‘Mujhe Tum Nazar Se Gira To Rahe Ho...,’ ‘Aa Meherbaan Baithiye Jaane Jaan...,’ ‘Ae Dil Mujhe Bata De...’ ‘ Woh Bhooli Dastaan...’ and ‘Jhumka Gira Re....’. In Sufiana Qawwali, Munawwar Masoom presented Coke Studio's ghazal Bismillah..., Nat-e-Pak - Taareef karne walon tryna ke liye...,’ and ‘O sanam maan bhi ja...’ which earned huge round of applauses from the audience.

Besides, Interior Design Competition, in which students from schools and colleges of the city participated. At the same time, students also showed their creativity in the Mehndi contest . Session on Open Mic and Rangoli making Competition were held. In the Talk Show, social activist Sparsh Dwivedi raised the topic of "How to brand Bhopal as a tourism hub" among the people. Chairman of Madhya Pradesh Skill Development and Employment Generation Board, Shailendra Sharma was present as a special guest in this session.

Bhopal: MPSTDC Holds Pongal Food Festival | FP Photo

Bhopal: MPSTDC Holds Pongal Food Festival

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh State Tourism Development Corporation organised a two-day ‘Pongal Food Festival’ at Palash Residency in the city on Sunday . The premises were adorned with vibrant rangolis and decorations made from banana leaves and colourful flowers. The staff of the residency welcomed guests in traditional attire, adding to the festive ambience.

Over 20 traditional dishes, including Sakkarai Pongal, Ven Pongal, Paruppu Payasam, Thayir Pachdi, and more, were presented to the guests and served on banana leaves. The restaurant's South Indian spices were specially sourced from Coimbatore in Tamil Nadu and Kerala, ensuring an authentic taste experience. The festival's first day witnessed a substantial turnout of food lovers and guests, creating an optimistic outlook for the event's continuation.