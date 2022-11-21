Bhopal: Parents in dilemma over girl’s 14-week pregnancy

Representative Pic |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The parents of the 14-year-old rape victim are in dilemma over her pregnancy as they do not want to terminate her pregnancy but the teenage girl’s health is poor and needs special medical attention, said the officials on Monday.

“The family is in a dilemma over the girl’s pregnancy. One of the relatives of the family is childless and they (girl parents) think that if the girl is able to deliver the child, they will hand it over to the childless family,” Childline director Archana Sahay said.

The family will have to take a call, Childline will help them either way if they want to keep the child or terminate the pregnancy, said Sahay.

The girl conceived after alleged rape and now her pregnancy has crossed 14-weeks. The teenager's parents, residents of Bhopal, came to know about her pregnancy when she was taken to doctors following abdomen pain. After sonography, the doctors told the family that the girl was 14-week pregnant. The girl told her parents that one Uncle had taken him along and then sexually assaulted her. The family reported the matter to Piplani police on November 13. Police after registering a case have been looking for the accused, but their efforts have yielded no positive result.

Police station in charge Ajay Nair told Free Press that the girl’s statement regarding the accused and the location where she was raped is not clear but search is on to trace the culprit.

Before being taken to the doctor, the family had taken the ‘ailing’ girl to quacks but as her condition continued to deteriorate, the family took her to a medical practitioner and it came to fore that she was 14-week pregnant.