Bhopal: P- Super Computers To Be Set Up In 4 Major Cities

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): With the help of C-DAC, super computers will be set up in Bhopal, Indore, Gwalior and Jabalpur. It will improve the online delivery system and also bring investment in the state.

The officials of Madhya Pradesh State Electronics Development Corporation (MPSEDC) are in contact with the officials of Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC), an Indian autonomous scientific society functioning under Union Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology.

The state government is planning to use super computer of C-DAC to change the education and research scenario of the state. A team had visited Pune to look for the opportunity.

The state government is eying C-DAC products and services like high performance computing, strategic electronics, multilingual and heritage computing, software technologies, cyber security and forensics, quantum computing, health informatics, education and training.

In the first phase, MPSEDC and C-DAC have agreed to establish at least four super computers in four cities. The data of the state will be stored in the computer. It will boost the state economy as many online companies will establish their offices and services in the state.

Both the organisations are also working on the possibilities to introduce educational course in the state. The government wants to run course of C-DAC in the state, which is highly advanced and had high ratio of generating employment.

The government is also focusing on research and development sector. The state government wants to conduct researches for which they need experts who are present in the organisation. The government is eying on industries’ demand like processing data.

At present, the state does not have bandwidth, which can perform high speed processing. Many companies are involved in data processing work but the in state no high processing units are present. If the C-DAC becomes ready to provide computing ability, a big boom in IT sector can be expected in near future.

Nod For Computers

Assistant director, (MPSEDC) Nikhil Dubey told Free Press that they had met the director of the C-DAC in Pune. During preliminary discussion, C-DAC has agreed to provide super computers and mid-level super computers. These mid-level super computers will be set up at divisional headquarters and the big computers will be set up in the four major cities.

