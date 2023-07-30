Bhopal: Governor Flags Off Bus Carrying Students For International Training | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Governor flagged off the bus carrying students of Rajmata Vijayaraje Scindia Agricultural University, Gwalior, from Raj Bhavan on Sunday. The students will take part in international training programme.

As many as18 students of the university have been selected by Institute Development Programme of the National Agricultural Higher Education Project, run with the financial support of the World Bank and the Indian Council of Agricultural Research.

Out of them, 8 students will receive training in Australia and 10 students will receive training at Institute of Higher Agricultural Education in the Philippines.

Farmers Welfare and Agriculture Development Minister Kamal Patel, parents, guardians of students, vice-chancellor Dr Arvind Kumar Shukla and professors were present. Governor Mangubhai Patel interacted with the students and parents. He was informed about research activities of University.

Read Also Bhopal: Rift Among Key MP BJP Leaders Prompts Central Top Brass To Take Charge

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)