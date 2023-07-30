 Bhopal: Governor Flags Off Bus Carrying Students For International Training
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal: Governor Flags Off Bus Carrying Students For International Training

Bhopal: Governor Flags Off Bus Carrying Students For International Training

The students will take part in international training programme.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, July 30, 2023, 11:48 PM IST
article-image
Bhopal: Governor Flags Off Bus Carrying Students For International Training | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Governor flagged off the bus carrying students of Rajmata Vijayaraje Scindia Agricultural University, Gwalior, from Raj Bhavan on Sunday. The students will take part in international training programme.

As many as18 students of the university have been selected by Institute Development Programme of the National Agricultural Higher Education Project, run with the financial support of the World Bank and the Indian Council of Agricultural Research.

Out of them, 8 students will receive training in Australia and 10 students will receive training at Institute of Higher Agricultural Education in the Philippines.

Farmers Welfare and Agriculture Development Minister Kamal Patel, parents, guardians of students, vice-chancellor Dr Arvind Kumar Shukla and professors were present. Governor Mangubhai Patel interacted with the students and parents. He was informed about research activities of University.

Read Also
Bhopal: Rift Among Key MP BJP Leaders Prompts Central Top Brass To Take Charge
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal: Governor Flags Off Bus Carrying Students For International Training

Bhopal: Governor Flags Off Bus Carrying Students For International Training

Bhopal: 2 Booked For Non-Payment Of Purchased Goods Worth Rs 11 Lakhs

Bhopal: 2 Booked For Non-Payment Of Purchased Goods Worth Rs 11 Lakhs

Bhopal: Employee Booked For Appropriating Funds Worth Rs 9 Lakhs

Bhopal: Employee Booked For Appropriating Funds Worth Rs 9 Lakhs

Bhopal: Man Flees With Woman's Phone On Pretext Of Making Call

Bhopal: Man Flees With Woman's Phone On Pretext Of Making Call

Bhopal Weather: Rainfall Lessens, Alert Issued For 17 Districts

Bhopal Weather: Rainfall Lessens, Alert Issued For 17 Districts