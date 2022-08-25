Bhopal: Only 13 people come forward to share suggestions on tenancy act draft, district collectors too give cold shoulder

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): Collectors seem to be least interested in sending their suggestions on the Modern tenancy act draft sent to them by the Urban Administration Department (UAD). So far UAD has received no suggestion from collectors. Even the public have given a very lukewarm response to the tenancy draft, said officials.

This could be gauged from the fact that from across the state, merely thirteen people have sent their suggestions to UAD about the draft. Notably, UAD has uploaded the draft of the new Madhya Pradesh Tenancy Act on its portal seeking suggestions from people. The suitable suggestion will be incorporated in the draft of the Modern Tenancy Act. The draft makes agreement between the landlord and tenant mandatory. Besides, it also requires the landlord to share the details of tenant, rent amount, period with many government departments and agencies., which the people find quite tedious and complicated.

Jitendra Kumar Joshi, who has emailed his suggestion to UAD, finds not much difference between the new tenancy act and the current one.

He opined that the government should understand that property belongs to the landlord and when asked if the tenant needs to vacate the property within a stipulated time and fifteen days time seems to be quite enough.

In case of any dispute, the onus of getting a house vacated should be on the shoulders of the local police officer and if the officer concerned fails to get the house vacated within the stipulated time, then his salary should be deducted day-wise, said Joshi.

Ashok Khatri, another resident who has emailed his suggestions, finds the rules too complicated. A landlord would want to keep the house vacant then rent it out to save himself from the lengthy legal tenancy procedure just for a few bucks, he added.

He suggested that rules should be simplified and there should be some toll free number and also an online portal which has all information about the tenants and the landlord and the same could be accessed by all concerned departments. It is very difficult for people to keep running to DM or SDM offices for paper formalities, he added.

Rupesh B is not much impressed with the new tenancy act draft. Some elderly people keep tenants about now as per the draft, the landlord will have to do a lot of paperwork and also legwork. The new tenancy norms should be for commercial plots or shops and the small residential houses should be kept away from it, he said.

