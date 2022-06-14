Bhopal: Online applications window for RTE admissions to open on June 15; lottery on July 5

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): Online applications can be made from June 15 for free admission in the first class of private schools in the session 2022-23, in the Right to Education Act. The last date for online application is June 30.

Format of online application is available on RTE portal www.educationportal.mp.gov.in/Rte Portal. Applicants will be selected on July 5 through an online lottery for free admission in private schools as per eligibility. This year, children orphaned due to the death of a parent/guardian from Covid-19 will be given priority in the online lottery under the Chief Minister’s Covid-19 Child Welfare Scheme.

Any one document related to eligibility will have to be uploaded along with the form through an online process. After the online application, the applicant will have to get the documents verified by the authorised Verifying Officer in the school with the respective cluster centre by July 1, 2022.

The verification of the category / residence area through which the applicant has sought admission, will be done with the original certificate of that category and residence proof.

If any problem or difficulty arises while applying online, the BRC office of the concerned block can also be contacted. After the lottery process, the information about the allotted seat will be provided to the applicant through SMS on his registered mobile number. List of online Lotteries will also be available on the RTE portal. Along with this, the information about school allotment will also be available on the notice board of the BRC office.

The minimum age for admission in Nursery, KG-1 and KG-2 classes has been fixed at 3 to 5 years, for admission in Class-I, the minimum age has been fixed from 5 years to 7 years. The age of the applicant will be calculated as on June 16. Only the date mentioned in the birth certificate will be required to be entered in the online application, he said.