Bhopal: One-Member Commission Submits Report On Irregularities In Patwari Exam

Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The one-member commission investigating the alleged Patwari recruitment scam has submitted the report to the state government, sources said on Wednesday.

Sources claimed that the commission has not found any irregularities in the exam.

On June 30 last year, the result of Group-2 (Sub Group -4) Sahayak Samparikshak, Patwari and other post Combined Recruitment Test–2022 were announced. The Employees Selection Board (ESB) conducted the exam for more than 8,945 posts from March 5 to 26.

Since the result was declared, a controversy erupted and it was claimed that seven toppers of the exam are from one of the private college situated in Gwalior. Not only the seven, but many who are selected are from the same college.

“Interestingly, most of the toppers have scored full marks in English paper, but they had done their signature in Hindi,” it was claimed.

Following the complaints, then chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan had instituted a single member commission to investigate the issue.

Sources said that the commission has submitted the report to the general administration department.

Result of agriculture extension officer announced

The ESB has announced the result on Tuesday, of the Sub group-1 conducted on July 15, 2023. The exam was taken to recruit more than 2,000 posts.

The vacancy was called to fill the posts of senior agriculture officer and horticulture officer. In group -2 the exam was taken to recruit agriculture extension officers and horticulture extension officers.