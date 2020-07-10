Bhopal: One day lockdown in State but two-day in city. Why, ask traders

BHOPAL: The state government’s call on complete lockdown every Sunday across the state has left the city traders in dilemma as the local administration has failed to clear its position over reopening markets here on Saturdays. In Bhopal, the markets remain closed on weekends- Saturday and Sunday.

The administration should have cleared its stand as while the entire state will remain under lockdown on Sundays only, here in the capital city, the markets will remain shut for two days, the traders argued. Markets remain open for five days in the city except for grocery shops, milk parlors, medicine stores, chicken and fish joints and salons. Even entry of visitors is restricted to restaurants on weekends and only home delivery orders are entertained.

Akhil Bharatiya Vypar Mandal Mahasangh general secretary Anupam Agrawal said, the markets in the state capital remain closed on Saturdays and Sundays, now the announcement of lockdown on Sundays has confused the traders as the administration has not clarified about Saturdays. When total lockdown will remain enforced in the entire state on Sundays, then why would that be for two days in the capital city. The administration here should have clarified their position on the opening of the markets in the city on Saturdays.