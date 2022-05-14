Bhopal: Nursing homes, hospitals in residential areas; don’t renew licence without consulting BMC, says Commissioner

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bhopal municipal commissioner KVS Choudary has asked Chief Medical and Health Officer, Bhopal, not to renew the licence of nursing homes, clinics, single specialty care centres operating on residential plots in municipal limits, without taking opinion of the Corporation.

It is necessary to obtain approval of BMC before renewal of licence by the health department to run nursing homes, super specialty hospitals, Choudary further stated in his letter. A list of 13 nursing homes, clinics operating on residential plots in the city has also been provided to CMHO.

After several reminders, the health care facilities on residential plots have not applied for occupancy change. The municipal commissioner had asked CMHO to take action against owners of such facilities.

Choudary, referring to the amendment made by the Urban Development and Housing Department under Bhopal Development Scheme 2005 and its provisions for the planned development of the city, said nursing homes, clinics, single specialty nursing homes are functional on 372 square metres of approved residential plots.

“In order to comply with the provisions of amendment in Bhopal Development Plan 2005, nursing homes, clinics operating on residential plots were asked several times to do the needful. But the hospital owners have not taken steps,” Choudary stated in the letter.

Published on: Saturday, May 14, 2022, 11:55 PM IST