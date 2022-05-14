Bhopal: NSUI president clear stand on demanding money for posts

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Faced with allegation that he demanded money to nominate workers on official posts in NSUI at district level, newly nominated state National Students Union of India president Ashutosh Chouksey convened a press conference on Friday to issue clarification.

The screenshots of WhatsApp chat from a mobile phone were made viral. An audio clip was also made viral in which it was alleged that I was demanding money to nominate a worker as district president, said Chouksey.

The posts were made viral with malafide intention. I have lodged complaint with the cyber police as well. The phone numbers through which it was being spread too turned out to be a proxy number, he added.

He said it was an attempt to malign the image of a leader who comes from a humble background. However, he did not reply when asked who were behind the conspiracy.

According to screenshots that went viral, Chouksey in WhatsApp message wrote that another contender for same post was ready to give Rs 8 lakh to Rs 9 lakh. The audio clip had almost the same content. Chouksey said that he had filed the complaint with the cyber cell and would inform media as and when police would come out with their investigation.

