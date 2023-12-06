Bhopal: Now, Selfie Points At Varsities, Colleges

Representative Image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): All universities and colleges in the state will have selfie points on the theme ‘Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat’ to apprise students of the achievements of the country in different fields.

A letter to this intent was written by the department of higher education to registrars of government universities, secretary of the private university regulatory commission and principles of government and private colleges on Tuesday.

The aforesaid education institutions have been asked to celebrate the achievements of the country in various fields and to publicize them by establishing the selfie points. One of the major aims of establishing selfie points is to spread awareness among youths about new initiatives taken under National Education Policy 2020. The selfie point on the theme ‘Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat’ will have 3D layout design.

The higher education department has said that youths should be asked to upload the selfie on social media platforms so that feeling of national pride and awareness could be generated among the young blood. The expenditure to establish selfie points will be done under ‘Jan Bhagidari’ head.