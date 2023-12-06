National Handloom Expo At Bhopal Haat Inaugurated: 117 Weavers From 12 States Showcases Articles

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Nearly 117 weavers from 12 states in the country have displayed their handloom items at Bhopal Haat in the city. Weavers from Jammu-Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Leh-Ladakh, Sikkim have brought a wide variety of woollen like shawls , coats, long and short coats, jackets, caps etc. for male and female buyers.

It was part of 11-day National Handloom Expo, organised by Madhya Pradesh Handicraft and Handloom Development Corporation in collaboration with the Development Commissioner, Ministry of Textiles, and Government of India.

Collector Asheesh Singh, managing director of the corporation Sufia Farooqui Wali inaugurated the expo on Tuesday along with National Award weaver Dileram from Himachal Pradesh, Javed Ansari from Madhya Pradesh, Mohd. Moeen from Bihar and Sudhir Chandro from West Bengal .

Besides woollen, Mohammad Nasir, who came from Bhagalpur, Bihar, has brought a Dheecha silk saree designed with Madhubani print, which costs around seven thousand rupees. Nasir has displayed many varieties of Bihar's Bhagalpuri silk saree, dupion silk, Madhubani printed saree in Lenin. A theme pavilion has been set up by the development commissioner, handloom, ministry of textiles, government of India, in which demos and display have been organised.

Cultural events, workshops of craftsmen, weavers and various contents events and activities like rangoli, painting, and design display will be organised every day in the expo.