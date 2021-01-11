Bhopal: No community lured or targeted for vaccine trial, says People's College of Medical Sciences & Research Centre

BHOPAL: Amidst the allegations that Bhopal gas survivors are being targeted for the Covid-19 vaccine trials, the People's College of Medical Sciences & Research Centre (PCMS), conducting COVAXIN trials, has come out with a clarification that no community is being targeted or lured.

The clarification comes following the death of one of the COVAXIN volunteers Deepak Maravi on December 21. PCMS is conducting clinical trials of COVAXIN.

Maravi was administered COVAXIN jab on December 12 at the medical college under its ongoing trials for the vaccine. PCMS clarified that all medical protocols concerning the vaccine are being followed while conducting the vaccine trials. The institute said that it neither lures any community nor targets anyone for the vaccine trial.

The medical institute said that “In case of Deepak Maravi, after shots, PCMS consistently remained in touch with the volunteer as a part of follow-up for 7-8 days as per protocol. And on December 21, his son informed the PCMS about Deepak Maravi’s death. We followed the same pattern for all the volunteers who have been given shots of COVAXIN.” Deepak was given shots on December 12 and he died on December 21, 2020.