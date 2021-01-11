Madhya Pradesh ready for Covid-19 vax jab at 302 health centres on January 16; 1,149 vaccination points set up

BHOPAL: State is ready to launch Covid vaccination at 302 health centres on January 16. All preparations have been done for the same. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan informed Prime Minister Narendra Modi about preparations during a video-conferencing.

Entire preparations from cold chain management to logistics have been put in place to ensure administration of vaccine at 1,149 vaccination points, comprising district hospital, community health centres, civil hospital, primary health centre and selected private hospitals in the state.

Chouhan said, “Four state-level stores have been set up at Bhopal, Indore, Gwalior and Jabalpur. A well-planned transportation route up to district level has been readied to ensure delivery of vaccine within 24 hours. Around 4.16 lakh health care workers will be given shots in the first round of the first phase of vaccination. Later, frontline workers would be given the jab.”