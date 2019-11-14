Bhopal: NMDC, Adani, Birla bid for Bunder diamond mine

BHOPAL: As many as five companies have expressed their interest in bidding for Bunder diamond mine, initially developed by Rio Tinto in Chattarpur. National Mineral Development Corporation, Essel Mining (Birla Group), Chendipada Kolari of Adani Group, Vedanta Group and Rungta Mines Limited have expressed their interest and bid for the diamond mine, which is worth Rs 55,000 crore.

Amongst the conditions for bidding for diamond mine, it was necessary for a bidding company having networth of Rs 1100 crore. The companies have also deposited a security money of Rs 56 crore. The technical bid of these companies will be completed by November 27, after which online bidding would be done by opening initial price. The Bunder diamond mine was run by Rio Tinto for some years but it left the mine following a dispute with the state government. The state government is trying to assign the mine to some other company. The auctioning of the mine would fetch huge revenue to the state government.