Bhopal: NIRMA Varsity, Gujarat wins Corporate Law Moot contest

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): The Institute of Law, NIRMA University Ahmedabad, Gujarat emerged as the winner of NLIU National Corporate Law Moot (NNCLM) whereas RMLNLU, Lucknow bagged the runners-up trophy.

It was part of three-day ‘10th edition of the INSOL India - NLIU National Corporate Law Moot (NNCLM), 2022’ hosted by the National Law Institute University, Bhopal (NLIU) recently. Several universities across the country had participated in the moot, out of which, only 12 teams could qualify for the advanced rounds of the competition which were held at the NLIU campus.

The event was inaugurated with an academic session on the overview of the Resolution Process under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code by Mahima Singh, Managing Associate at Chandhiok and Mahajan.

The valedictory ceremony was graced by Narender Kumar Bhola (former member, NCLT), Pooja Mahajan (Managing Partner at Chandhiok & Mahajan) and Dinkar Venkatasubramanian (Head-Turnaround & Restructuring Strategy, EY India).

The event concluded with Vice Chancellor Prof (Dr) V Vijayakumar’s address, during which he emphasised on the importance of insolvency law in India and its growing academic significance across law schools.