e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal: NIRMA Varsity, Gujarat wins Corporate Law Moot contest

Bhopal: NIRMA Varsity, Gujarat wins Corporate Law Moot contest

RMLNLU- Lucknow Runners-Up in event hosted NLIU Bhopal

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, November 16, 2022, 11:08 PM IST
article-image
Follow us on

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): The Institute of Law, NIRMA University Ahmedabad, Gujarat emerged as the winner of NLIU National Corporate Law Moot (NNCLM) whereas RMLNLU, Lucknow bagged the runners-up trophy.

It was part of three-day ‘10th edition of the INSOL India - NLIU National Corporate Law Moot (NNCLM), 2022’ hosted by the National Law Institute University, Bhopal (NLIU) recently. Several universities across the country had participated in the moot, out of which, only 12 teams could qualify for the advanced rounds of the competition which were held at the NLIU campus.

The event was inaugurated with an academic session on the overview of the Resolution Process under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code by Mahima Singh, Managing Associate at Chandhiok and Mahajan.

The valedictory ceremony was graced by Narender Kumar Bhola (former member, NCLT), Pooja Mahajan (Managing Partner at Chandhiok & Mahajan) and Dinkar Venkatasubramanian (Head-Turnaround & Restructuring Strategy, EY India).

The event concluded with Vice Chancellor Prof (Dr) V Vijayakumar’s address, during which he emphasised on the importance of insolvency law in India and its growing academic significance across law schools.

Read Also
Bhopal: 3-day meet of Council of Board of School Education from today
article-image

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal: NIRMA Varsity, Gujarat wins Corporate Law Moot contest

Bhopal: NIRMA Varsity, Gujarat wins Corporate Law Moot contest

Bhopal: Long vehicular queues on diverted routes

Bhopal: Long vehicular queues on diverted routes

Bhopal:19-year-old pursuing career in stand-up comedy ends life

Bhopal:19-year-old pursuing career in stand-up comedy ends life

Bhopal: CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan takes on Nath’s habit of attacking government

Bhopal: CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan takes on Nath’s habit of attacking government

Bhopal: Western disturbances to approach Madhya Pradesh next week

Bhopal: Western disturbances to approach Madhya Pradesh next week