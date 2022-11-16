Bhopal: 3-day meet of Council of Board of School Education from today

Minister for school education Inder Singh Parmar |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The three-day 51st annual conference of Council of Boards of School Education will be held in Bhopal from November 17 to 19. The event has been organised by Madhya Pradesh State Open School Education Board and Maharishi Patanjali Sanskrit Sansthan.

About 70 delegates from 32 state education boards of India and countries like Nepal, USA, Mauritius will participate. Topics based on New Education Policy including those related to online education and organisation of Common University Entrance Test will be covered.

The conference will be inaugurated at Noor Us Sabah Palace Hotel at 10 am on November 17. In the first session on November 18, there will be a group discussion.

Minister for School Education (independent charge) Inder Singh Parmar will be chief guest on November 19, the concluding day of the event.