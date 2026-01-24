 Bhopal News: Man Loses Wife And Girlfriend; Faces Maintenance Case In Court
His parents arranged a match for him. Before the marriage, the man decided to tell his would-be wife about his love affair. After knowing everything, the woman said that she was ready to go ahead with the marriage, provided the man formally and in writing would end his relationship with his girlfriend.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, January 24, 2026, 08:56 PM IST
Bhopal News: Man Loses Wife And Girlfriend; Faces Maintenance Case In Court

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A young man is making rounds of Bhopal district family court after having lost his girlfriend and wife. He is facing a case filed by his wife seeking maintenance.

The man, in his early thirties, runs a business in the city. He was in love with a divorcee for years. However, they could not marry due to some reason.

The man agreed. He and his girlfriend signed a document saying that they were in a relationship, that they were ending it, and that in future they won’t interfere in each other’s life. At the insistence of the woman’s aunt, he also paid Rs 5 lakh to his girlfriend for her future expenses.

After closing the chapter of girlfriend, the man was hoping for a happy married life with wife. However, that was not to be. After the wedding, the man told his wife that he had paid Rs 5 lakh to his girlfriend as a farewell gift. That enraged his wife. She declared that all his properties as well as Rs 10 lakh should be transferred in her name. “When you can give Rs 5 lakh to her, you should give Rs 10 lakh to me,” she argued.

The man declined as he saw no logic in the demand. The woman refused to relent and in less than 20 days of marriage moved to her parents’ place. A case seeking maintenance from her husband filed by the woman is pending in district family court. Shail Awasthi, a counsellor at the court who is handling the case, said his wife was ready to divorce her husband provided she was paid Rs 10 lakh.

