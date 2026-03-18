Bhopal News: JK Medical University, LNCT University & Other Receive Bomb Threat; E-mail Claims 21 Bombs To Blast During Zohar Prayer | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Another bomb threat was reported in the state on the third consecutive day.

This time the threat was sent via emails to JK Medical University, LNCT University, JK Hospital and LN Medical College on Wednesday.

According to information, the email was received on the university’s official ID around 10 am on Wednesday.

The sender claimed that around 21 bombs had been planted inside the campus and warned of serial blasts after the afternoon ‘Zohar’ prayer, around 1:30 pm.

After receiving the threat, police teams, including BD and DS squads, rushed to the spot.

A thorough search operation is being carried out across the campuses. At JK Hospital, both buildings were evacuated and staff members were asked to move outside as security checks began.

Officials said that similar threats were earlier sent to People’s University, a weights and measures office, and AIIMS Bhopal.

Police are investigating all cases, but the sender of these emails has not yet been identified.

Second threat in 24 hours

Earlier on March 17 (Tuesday), the Department of Legal Metrology in Bhopal received a bomb threat email on Tuesday, prompting a major security response.

The Controller of Weights and Measures office in MP Nagar had received an email claiming that 4 small RDX bombs had been planted using a drone and were set to explode at 2 pm.

The message had also instructed that all employees be evacuated immediately.

People’s University receives threat

People’s University in Bhopal had also received a hoax bomb threat email on March 2.

According to information, the dean received the message on the official email ID. The email claimed that cyanide-laced bombs had been placed on campus and warned of an explosion at 12:15 pm, while instructing that doctors and students be evacuated by 11 am.