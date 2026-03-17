Bhopal News: Hoax Bomb Threat Email In Weights & Measures Department Triggers Panic; No Explosives Found After Search |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Department of Legal Metrology in the capital recieved another bomb threat email on Tuesday, triggering panic and a large-scale security response in the area.

Claims of RDX in office

According to reports, the office of the Controller Weights and Measures located in MP Nagar, received an email claiming that four small RDX bombs had been planted inside the office using a drone and were set to detonate on Tuesday at 2:00 PM.

The email also instructed that all employees be evacuated immediately.

Precautionary measures undertaken

Upon receiving this information, teams from MP Nagar police station, along with Bomb Disposal Squad and other security agencies, rushed to the spot and conducted a search of the department's office. As a precautionary security measure, the employees were evacuated from the building.

MP Nagar Police Station In-charge said that following the report of the threatening email, a police team thoroughly inspected the entire office; however, no suspicious objects or bombs were found on the premises.

Currently, the police are working to track the sender of the email. A similar email had been received by the office just on Monday morning, which had explicitly stated that the intention was to test the police's search protocols.

Taking the matter seriously, the police are conducting a technical investigation into the incident.

Chain of bomb threats

The spate of threatening emails in the capital shows no signs of abating. Earlier, AIIMS Bhopal and Peoples Hospital received a hoax bomb threat. Police have now launched an investigation to identify the sender. The cyber cell has been roped in to trace the origin of the email and track down the suspect.

Notably, on Monday, a loud explosion near Courtroom No. 2 triggered panic at the District and Sessions Court in Jabalpur. AIIMS and Peoples Hospital