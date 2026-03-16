MP News: Bomb-Like Explosion Inside Jabalpur District Court Triggers Panic; Police Rush To Spot

MP News: Bomb-Like Explosion Inside Jabalpur District Court Triggers Panic |

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): Chaos erupted at Madhya Pradesh's District Court premises after a loud explosion was heard near Courtroom No. 2 on Monday.

According to information, a bomb-like explosion was reported within the district court complex, creating panic in the area. A large number of advocates rushed towards the spot after hearing the sound of the blast, while court proceedings in the vicinity were briefly disrupted.

Soon after the explosion, police arrived at the spot and initiated an investigation into the entire matter. The cops cordoned off the area immediately. The court premises were swiftly evacuated, including lawyers' chambers, while judges were moved to a secure location as a precautionary measure

Officials examined the nature of the blast and tried to discover whether the explosion was intentional. Police have also started scanning CCTV footage from cameras installed around the court complex to identify the source of the blast and determine if any suspicious activity was captured before the incident.

The explosion sparked concern among members of the legal fraternity and the lawyers present at the spot raised serious questions regarding security arrangements following the explosion.

District Bar Association Demands Action Against Security Personnel Deployed at the Court.

Rewa district court bomb threat turned hoax

Earlier, the Rewa district court received a bomb threat via email. Police immediately launched an extensive search operation.

Roads leading to the court complex were blocked, traffic movement was halted, and the entire area was cordoned off to ensure public safety during the operation

However, no suspicious object or device has been found during the search operation. Cyber police have also joined the probe to trace the sender of the email.