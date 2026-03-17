MP News: Bomb Shell Found In Drain Near 2024 Blast Accused Scrap Dealer's House In Jabalpur; Probe On-- VIDEO

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A bomb shell was found during drain cleaning near the house of a scrap dealerin Jabalpur on Tuesday.

The scrap dealer was also accused in a past blast case which killed two workers.

The incident took place in the Gohalpur police station area, where a Municipal Corporation team was carrying out routine cleaning in the Raddi Chowki locality.

While cleaning, workers noticed a heavy and suspicious iron object inside the drain. Sensing danger due to its unusual shape, they immediately informed officials and police.

Madhya Pradesh News : UXO Bomb shell recovered from a drain in Jabalpur; police begin probe into ordnance factory link. pic.twitter.com/5h2CNw47MM — News Arena India (@NewsArenaIndia) March 17, 2026

Police reached the spot, sealed the area, and called the bomb disposal squad. After inspection, it was found to be an empty UXO (unexploded ordnance) bomb shell, likely used by the Army, with no explosive material inside. As a precaution, it was seized.

Officials said such shells are linked to the Ordnance Factory Khamaria, where weapons and ammunition for the Indian Army are made. Police have written to the factory seeking details and are trying to find how the shell reached the drain.

The case is more serious as the shell was found behind the house of a scrap dealer accused in a past blast case. Police suspect it may have reached there through scrap.

Massive explosion in 2024

About two years ago, a massive explosion took place in a scrap warehouse in the same area, where illegal explosives and military scrap were found.

The blast was heard upto 10 km away, and killed two workers.

The main accused, Shamim Kabadi is still absconding and a reward of ₹30,000 has been announced for his arrest.

The earlier blast case is being investigated by agencies like NIA, NSG, IB, Military Intelligence, and Madhya Pradesh Police.

All the angles are being investigated by police to find out how this bomb shell came out of the factory and ended up in the drain.