MP News: Row Over Piece Of Government Land Between Congress, BJP Leaders In Narmadapuram

MP News: Row Over Piece Of Government Land Between Congress, BJP Leaders | Representative Image

Narmadapuram (Madhya Pradesh): A controversy has surfaced between former president of the BJP s Mandal unit Rajkumar Choksey and son of a Congress corporator Amit Khatri over a piece of land.

Khatri complained to the office of the commissioner of Narmadapuram, the collectorate, and other places that Choksey had encroached upon a government land.

Khatri said he had taken the first floor of the Mukherjee complex on rent to start a business. But Choksey said he had all the documents relating to the land, including the registration papers of the shop.

He has not encroached upon any government land, and the allegations made against him are baseless, Choksey said.

An official of the revenue wing of the Nagar Palika, Anant Singh, said Khatri had sought permission for constructing two-foot-wide staircases for reaching the hotel on the first floor of the Mukherjee complex.

Because the staircases are already there to reach the first floor of the Mukherjee complex, the Nagar Palika did not give permission for staircases, he said.

Sub-divisional magistrate Devendra Singh said he had come to know about the issue through social media.

A written complaint has not been received, he said, adding that once he receives a written complaint, he will act according to rules.