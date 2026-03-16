 MP News: Minor Brother, Friend Shoot Man Dead In Bhind; Cite 'Taunts' As Reason
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MP News: Minor Brother, Friend Shoot Man Dead In Bhind; Cite 'Taunts' As Reason

Police in Bhind solved the murder of farmer Krishnakant Parashar, who was shot dead near Jampura railway line. Police said his minor brother and friend Arman Khan planned the attack after family disputes over cancer treatment expenses. Arman allegedly fired the fatal shot. Police cracked the case after checking 100 CCTV cameras.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Monday, March 16, 2026, 07:23 PM IST
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MP News: Minor Brother, Friend Shoot Man Dead In Bhind; Cite 'Taunts' As Reason |

Bhind (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh’s Bhind Police have solved the murder of a farmer who was shot dead near a railway line, as reported on Monday. 

According to police, the victim’s minor younger brother, along with his friend, allegedly carried out the killing.

The victim, Krishnakant Parashar, a resident of Chandupura village, was shot dead near the Jampura railway line. 

Police said the minor brother had been suffering from cancer and had recently returned from Mumbai after chemotherapy treatment. 

The family had reportedly sold property worth about ₹60 lakh for his treatment and their father later died in February due to illness and stress.

Police said Krishnakant often taunted his younger brother about the money spent on his treatment and blamed him for the family’s financial loss and their father’s death. 

Hurt by these remarks, the minor allegedly planned the attack with his friend Arman Khan.

After returning from Mumbai, the minor met Arman near his aunt’s house close to the Jampura railway line. Arman arranged 2 country-made pistols and cartridges, giving one to the minor.

The minor then called Krishnakant, asking him to come to their aunt’s house. However, they stopped him on the way near the railway line, where an argument broke out. 

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During the scuffle, the minor first fired but missed. As Krishnakant tried to run away, Arman allegedly fired again, and the bullet hit him, killing him on the spot.

Asit Yadav said police examined statements of family members and checked over 100 CCTV cameras during the investigation. The footage showed the minor and his friend together, raising suspicion.

Both the minor and Arman had gone missing, after which police announced a reward of ₹10k each for information leading to their arrest.

During questioning, Arman reportedly told police that he did not intend to kill Krishnakant and fired the shot only to support his friend. 

Police also revealed that Arman’s father had been murdered around 20 years ago, allegedly by Krishnakant’s uncle, and he had been seeking revenge.

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