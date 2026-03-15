MP News: Receptionist Abducted From Hotel Entrance, Assaulted In Moving Car In Gwalior; CCTV Captures Incident |

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A hotel receptionist was allegedly abducted in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior by a group of youths who arrived in a black Mahindra Scorpio outside a hotel in the early hours of the morning.

The incident occurred around 1:30 am outside Bagwan Hotel located in Gayatri Vihar, under the jurisdiction of Thathipur Police Station. Shyamu Rana, a resident of Semra village who worked as a receptionist at the hotel, was standing near the hotel gate with friends when Akash Rana, Himanshu Rana, Kunal Rana, and another youth arrived at the spot in the vehicle.

According to the complaint, the accused forcibly bundled Shyamu Rana into their car and drove him away. While keeping him captive inside the vehicle, they allegedly drove across several parts of the city and continued to physically assault him while questioning him about his brother-in-law, Uppe Rana.

The victim stated that the accused had an ongoing dispute with his brother-in-law, Uppe Rana. When he explained that he himself did not maintain any contact with his brother-in-law, the accused—after subjecting him to further physical abuse—dropped him off near the Govindpuri intersection.

Following the incident, Shyamu Rana has been dismissed from his job at the hotel. The entire abduction sequence was captured by CCTV cameras installed outside the hotel. After the footage surfaced, the victim filed a formal complaint at the Thathipur police station.

According to the Thathipur police, a case of abduction and assault was registered against the accused on Saturday night, based on the complaint filed by the victim. The police are currently investigating the matter.