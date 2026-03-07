MP News: 20-Year-Old Woman, Abducted, Gang Raped By E-Rickshaw Riders In Gwalior; Three Arrested

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A 20-year-old woman was gang raped after she was allegedly abducted by two men riding an e-rickshaw while she had stepped out to eat tikki at night in Gwalior on Friday.

Police from Dabra Dehat Police Station acted quickly after receiving the complaint and arrested all three named accused in the case. The police are now checking the criminal background of the accused.

According to police information, the woman is a resident of a village in the Dabra Dehat area. She had gone to visit her aunt in Dabra. On Thursday night, around 10 pm, she stepped out of the house to eat tikki from a nearby stall.

While she was on the way, two young men riding an e-rickshaw allegedly stopped her. They reportedly covered her mouth and forced her to sit inside the vehicle so that she could not call for help. During the journey, the two accused picked up another friend. The three then took the woman to a college campus near Aru Tiraha.

Police said that inside the college campus, the three accused allegedly raped the woman one after another. She was threatened and kept under fear during the incident.

On Friday morning, the accused dropped the woman near her aunt’s shop and warned her not to tell anyone about the crime. They also threatened to kill her if she spoke about the incident. Because of fear and shock, the woman remained silent for a few days.

However, after her health started getting worse, she finally told her aunt about the incident.

On Friday night, the family took the woman to Dabra Dehat Police Station and filed a complaint.

Taking the case seriously, police registered a case of kidnapping and gang rape and started an investigation. Police teams conducted raids and soon arrested all three accused.

Station in-charge Sudhakar Singh Tomar said the arrests were made based on the victim’s complaint. The accused are being questioned and further legal action is underway. Police are also checking their past criminal records as the investigation continues.