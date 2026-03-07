MP News: Posing As Cops, Two Men Snatch ₹4 Lakh Gold Chain From 74-Year-Old Woman In Gwalior

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Two men posing as police officers snatched a gold chain from a 74-year-old woman who was returning from her morning walk in Gwalior on Friday morning.

The incident took place near the gate of Jiwaji University. Police have registered a case and started searching for the accused.

According to police, the victim, Vimla Mishra, lives in Anupam Nagar under the area of University Police Station. Her son, Rajesh Mishra, is a professor at Madhav College. On Friday morning, Vimla Mishra had gone for her usual morning walk. While returning home through the gate of Jiwaji University, she was stopped by two young men riding a motorcycle.

The woman had crossed Sachin Tendulkar Marg and reached near a computer shop when the two men on a Pulsar bike stopped her. Both of them were wearing masks and white formal pants.

The accused introduced themselves as police officers and tried to scare the elderly woman. They told her that a robbery had recently taken place with another woman ahead on the road. They said that for her safety, she should remove her gold chain and keep it safely in her purse or cloth.

At first, the woman refused and said she would remove the chain after reaching home. However, the men insisted and threatened her. Believing that they were police officers, she removed her gold chain, which weighed around two and a half tolas.

As soon as she started keeping the chain in a handkerchief, the accused suddenly snatched it from her hand. They pushed her and quickly fled from the spot on their motorcycle.

After the incident, the woman raised an alarm and informed the police. Police teams reached the spot and set up checkpoints across the city, but the accused managed to escape.

Station in-charge Ravindra Kumar Jatav said that a case has been registered based on the woman’s complaint. Police are examining CCTV footage and searching for the accused.